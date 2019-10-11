Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – October 11th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) Warm For Your Friday, Then A Cooler Weekend Ahead!



Friday Morning: Mostly clear will continue through the morning. It will be mild again, with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Friday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, dry, and quite warm for Friday with highs near 85. More clouds will move in from the West for Friday night, with lows in the upper 50’s

Saturday: Lots of clouds but only spotty passing showers for Saturday. Cooler, with highs in the upper 60’s, then lows by Sunday morning in the low to mid 40’s! Looking good for Sunday with mostly sunny and pleasant weather with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy Monday with highs in the upper 70’s as more clouds and scattered showers will move in from the West on Tuesday.

75 & 53 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

