Volkswagen unveils 2020 Atlas Cross Sport made in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen unveiled its 2020 Atlas Cross Sport today.

It’s part of the company’s strategy of doubling up in the biggest SUV market.

The Atlas Cross Sport is built alongside the Atlas and Passat at the Volkswagen Chattanooga Assembly Plant.

It’s the result of a $340 million additional investment by Volkswagen in the facility.

The Governor, Hamilton County Mayor and different lawmakers were there for an up close look at the new vehicle.

Mayor Coppinger tells us “It’s extremely important today it shows the people of, not only our county but of the entire region of how global companies are really interested in investing here, Volkswagen’s continuing to invest here continuing to create jobs, what it means to our total economy, and so we’re really excited.”

​Volkswagen is making an $800 million investment for the production of electric vehicles in the near future.