TDFN Scoreboard: October 11th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!

Tennessee:

- Advertisement -

Baylor 7 – Tyner 0

Lookout Valley 0 – Boyd Buchanan 13

McMinn Central at Copper Basin

Bradley Central 0 – Maryville 7

Rhea County at Red Bank

Central at East Ridge

Knox Grace 17 – CCS 0

Sweetwater at Polk County

Cleveland at Shelbyville

Hixson at East Hamilton

Silverdale Baptist 0 – Grace Academy 7

Howard at Sequoyah

McMinn County at Notre Dame

Soddy Daisy 7 – Signal Mountain 7

Meigs County at South Pittsburg

Monterey at Bledsoe County

Grundy County at Whitwell

Walker Valley at Marion County

Georgia:

Adairsville at Calhoun

Gilmer 3 – Southeast Whitfield 0

Chattooga at Model

Murray County at Ringgold

Trion at Christian Heritage

South Cobb at Dalton

Coahulla Creek at North Murray

North Cobb Christian at Gordon Lee

Pickens 0 – Heritage 7

Lafayette at Northwest Whitfield

Cross Keys 0 – Ridgeland 14

Haralson County at Sonoraville