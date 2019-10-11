South Pittsburg Epitomizes Small Town Love Affair With High School Football

South Pittsburg, TN (WDEF-TV) There’s a big game in South Pittsburg on Friday night as the top ranked Pirates entertain second ranked Meigs County.

Then again, every Friday that South Pitt plays at home is a big game.

South Pittsburg epitomizes small town high school football. The main drag downtown is lined with Pirate banners. Heck, the school’s stadium is on the same downtown street. Pirates head coach Vic Grider certainly enjoys how the town embraces their high school team.

Said Grider:”Most people are amazed at the way it is in our community here. It’s simply a product of this program for a long period of time. It’s not something that has been this way the last ten years or the last 20 years. You have to go back 50, 60, or 70 years to follow the history of this program. When you’ve got that many people that are tied to the program over a long period of time, it makes for something special. That’s what we have here, and obviously we are very proud of it.”