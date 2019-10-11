Shepard Smith, a frequent Trump critic, leaves Fox News

Shepard Smith, one of the few anchors on Fox News willing to criticize President Trump, is leaving the network. Friday afternoon’s edition of “Shepard Smith Reporting” was the last episode of the show. In a statement, Smith said that he recently asked Fox News to “allow me to leave” and “begin a new chapter.”

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said in a statement.

Mr. Trump has often criticized Smith. In an August tweet, he referred to Smith as “low ratings Shep Smith.”