Prince’s estate demands Trump stop using his music

At his first campaign rally since the impeachment inquiry was opened, President Trump was defiant against his Democratic foes. During the event in Minneapolis Thursday night, Mr. Trump railed against the Bidens, Representative Ilhan Omar and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But one local icon hit back at the president after his fiery rally.

The estate of the late musician Prince announced on Twitter: “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music.”

And it declared, “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

The estate tweeted a copy of a letter they received from the Trump campaign in 2018 agreeing that “The Campaign” would no longer use the artist’s songs in connection to with its activities going forward.

But when in Minnesota, one is inclined to play Prince. So it seems the Trump campaign broke that promise and played “Purple Rain” at the event anyway.

Prince’s estate is still extremely active on Twitter — and committed to managing the usage of Prince’s music.

Prince is not the first artist to take issue with the Trump campaign. In 2018, Steven Tyler sent a cease-and-desist letter to the campaign after it played Aerosmith’s “Livin’ on the Edge” at a rally in West Virginia. Adele, the Rolling Stones, and Neil Young have also objected to the campaign’s use of their music during political events.

Aside from upsetting the Prince Estate, Mr. Trump’s Minnesota rally sparked protests from some area residents and a Minneapolis landmark, First Avenue club.

Protesters gathered outside the rally at the Target Center and burned “MAGA” hats in bonfires, CBS Minnesota station WCCO reports.

Knowing there would be large crowds, protests and street closures, First Avenue, the club across from the Target Center, still remained open. And not only was First Avenue welcoming guests, the owners vowed to donate Thursday’s profits to Planned Parenthood.

“While we are not a political organization, First Avenue has hosted candidates and events across the political spectrum and supports diversity of thought,” First Avenue CEO Dayna Frank said in a statement obtained by the Pioneer Press. “However, the actions and policies of this administration are in direct conflict to our core values. First Avenue believes in radical inclusivity; every person needs to be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism.”

First Avenue club also has a Prince connection. It was once a preferred performance venue of the Minneapolis native, who even filmed scenes for his movie, “Purple Rain,” at the club.