Police looking for Douglass Gass in fatal crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are asking for the public’s help to find Douglas Gass.

They believe he was driving the vehicle that crashed Monday night on East 38th Street after a police chase.

- Advertisement -

The chase began in Fort Oglethorpe where police there say three people were in a stolen vehicle that ran.

Chattanooga Police say when Gass eventually crashed in East Chattanooga, he fled on foot.

They say he left one of his passengers at the scene to die from their injuries.

Fort Oglethorpe Police report Gass has a lengthy criminal record.

He is now wanted for Vehicular Homicide along with other charges from the chase.

If you have any information on 23-year-old Douglas C. Gass, or the crash, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip using the free Chattanooga PD app. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.