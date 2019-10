CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has busted a distribution chain from Europe to Rossville.

They say that MDMA was mailed from England, Germany and Italy to homes in Chickamauga and Rossville.

- Advertisement -

Agents raided the homes of Jonathan Dodd and Michael Pennington, confiscating more than two pounds of Ecstasy and charging the two men.

They worked with Homeland Security and the Postal Service on the investigation.