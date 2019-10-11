Coyote Jacks padlocked by landlord

UPDATE: The city has filed an nuisance abatement order in court this afternoon, asking a judge to shutdown Coyote Jacks.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – In the end, it wasn’t the courts or the police or the beer board that got Coyote Jacks.

It was the landlord.

On Friday, the owners of the building changed the locks to shut the nightspot down.

They are terminating the lease for Coyote Jacks.

After the deadly shooting at the club over the weekend, several agencies have been trying to close them.

Operator Tammy Taylor faced the suspension of their state business license, a beer board violation and a nuisance citation to court filed by the city.