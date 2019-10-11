Community meeting on gun violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Around two weeks ago, 40-year-old Marshon Langford was killed on Larry Drive.

It’s that deadly shooting that had Pin Oaks community members sharing ideas on how to keep the area safe in a meeting Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod felt the meeting was important to have.

“So we can get ahead of any other violence or gun activity that may happen again in this community. We want to make sure that we’re ahead of it. We want to hear the concerns from our community and just get those addressed, right,” Councilwoman Coonrod said.

They talked about adding more lighting and cameras as some solutions, but also the importance of community involvement and community meetings like the one they were having.

“Crime is always going to happen in every community, here in the city as well as in the county, but what are the things we can do individually in our own homes and what can we do collectively as a community,” Hamilton County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said.

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Ernest Craw stressed that if you see something, say something.

If you see something suspicious, call police.

“Step up and stand out and say we will not continue to let this type of violence go on in our community and work with the police department and this not saying nothing, this out here on the streets oh I’m not going to say nothing to the police. We need to stop that. We’ve got to learn how to work together,” Sgt. Craw said.

Langford’s family members were at the meeting.

Sgt. Craw said the investigation into the shooting is on going.

If you have any information on the incident, call police 423-643-5100

You can stay anonymous.