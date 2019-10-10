Youthful GPS Soccer Team Hoping to Defend State Title

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It appears the GPS soccer team is already in the Halloween spirit because they’re scary good. They won the state title last year, and they’re back in the title mix this season with a roster filled with only two seniors.

After losing five talented seniors from last year’s state title team, GPS entered this season with a roster of 70-percent underclassmen.

Said senior Meg Priest:”If you just look at us on paper. It’s senior. Freshman. Freshman. Freshman. Junior. Sophomore. Senior. Freshman. Freshman. Freshman.”

Imagine how the head coach feels with a team of freshmen, freshmen, freshmen.

Said head coach Patrick Winecoff:”The part that’s always interesting is we have so many freshman and one 8th grader. Sometimes it’s like herding cats.”

Well these cats have clawed their way to a 14-2 record and a number one ranking.

Said freshman Kennedy Ball:”There was a point where I was pretty surprised. I was like. I thought it would be a lot harder this year because we lost all those seniors.”

Reporter:”has this team exceeded your expectations kind of given how young they are?”

Said Winecoff:”Yes and no. I mean yes in as much as they are not making the mistakes you would expect them to make given their age, but they are very good players.”.

It’s easy to rack up wins when you score like GPS can. They’ve enjoyed nine matches this year where they have scored five or more goals.

Said Ball:”I guess once we start scoring it’s like repetition, and we get on like a high.”

Added Priest:”And then our coach is really focused on making us go to the end line. So that’s really how we score a lot of our goals is going all the way and then passing.”

After clinching the East Region Title on Tuesday, it’s playoff time for the Bruisers.

Said Winecoff:”I’m really excited for them. I think they have an opportunity to go deep into the playoffs.”