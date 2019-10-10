TSSAA upholds Red Bank coach’s suspension

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Red Bank coach Chris Brown says he will not be allowed on campus for Friday night’s game against Rhea County.

The TSSAA suspended Brown after he went onto the field of play during last Friday’s game at Sweetwater. Because of the nature of Brown’s actions, Red Bank appealed the suspension. However, that appeal was denied.

UPDATE: @tssaa denies @RBHS_Lions appeal against @cbrownrun11’s suspension for the game against @RCHSwingTcntry Friday. Brown says @RedBankFB prepared all week for this scenario. He will not be allowed on campus at all. https://t.co/9rSDoTn0By — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) October 10, 2019

- Advertisement -

Brown says the Lions have prepared all week for this scenario. Brown assures fans that he has one of the best coaching staffs in the state, and he is confident they will be able to handle the undefeated Eagles without him.

Follow sports anchor Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) on Twitter for continued updates on this week’s game of the week.