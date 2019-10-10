Top Ranked South Pitt Excited to Host 2nd Ranked Meigs Co

South Pittsburg, TN-(WDEF-TV) Since South Pittsburg has been a dominant football team for so many years, other schools aren’t exactly calling’em up to request a game. So when Meigs County called, the Pirates said yes to a match-up Friday night that will give us a number one versus number two showdown.

Should be a wild scene at Beene Stadium in South Pittsburg. The Pirates are top ranked in Class-A, while the Tigers are ranked second in Class 2-A. Both of these teams believe they have a good shot at winning a state title. South Pitt coach Vic Grider says it will take a championship like effort to beat Meigs County, who has won over 30 straight regular season contests.

Said Grider:”We want to try to get the game into the fourth quarter and prolong the football game and try to figure out a way to hang in there because it’s going to be a huge challenge for us up-front on both sides of the ball. They are going to have a huge, physical advantage. But our kids tend to fight, and I think we’ll play extremely hard. We’ve just got to hang in there.”