Suspects who ran off a cliff face drug and theft charges

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A pair of suspects were running from law enforcement, but ended up being rescued by them.

Dade County authorities say Lloyd G Carson from Cowan, TN and Kayla S. White from Tracy City were in a stolen car on Tuesday night.

Dade and Marion deputies chased him across the state line, ending up on Cole City road in Georgia.

Both of them ran into the woods and fell over a cliff.

A Mountain Rescue team was brought in to bring them back up.

They both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Carson faces the following charges:

*Theft by Bringing Stolen Property in to the State

*Possession of Methamphetamine

*Possession of Drug Related Objects

*Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement *Reckless Driving *Too Fast for Conditions *Taillights Required

White faces:

*Possession of Methamphetamine

*Possession of a Schedule 1 (Spice)

*Possession of Drug Related Objects

*Obstruction of Law Enforcement