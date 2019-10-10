Pop star and prince mark World Mental Health Day with comedic video

Two of the world’s most famous redheads teamed up for in important cause – and it wasn’t “Ginger Awareness,” as one would expect. Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran released a hilarious video on Instagram Thursday to mark “World Mental Health Day.”

The video starts with Sheeran prepping for his meeting with the royal. “Really excited today. I’m going to go and film a thing with Prince Harry,” the singer says. “He contacted me about doing a charity video with him, which, you know, is going to be good. I’ve long admired him from afar.”

- Advertisement -

When he meets up with Prince Harry and tells him the project is something he’s “quite passionate about,” the prince says he is too – although they may not be talking about the same thing.

Prince Harry says this important issue is not “talked about enough,” adding: “I think people all over the world are really suffering.”

Trending News

Sheeran agrees. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us,” he says. Then, Prince Harry does a double take.

“Well, you know, with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time that we stood up and said. ‘We’re not going to take this anymore. We are ginger, and we’re going to fight,'” Sheeran says.

The prince then has to inform Sheeran the video is not for the fictional “Gingers Unite” charity – it’s for World Mental Health Day. The skit, of course, was all a joke, and it is meant to raise awareness for the day, which is observed every year on October 10.

The pop star and royal then turn to a serious note. “This World Mental Health Day, reach out, make sure that you’re friends, strangers, look out for anyone that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together,” Prince Harry says.

The duo posted the video on their Instagram pages and tagged several mental health resources.

Prince Harry observed the day with a visit to Nottingham Academy on Thursday, where he met with local school children, according to Entertainment Tonight.

This is not the first time a royal and a celebrity have joined forces to raise awareness about mental health. Prince William filmed a PSA with Lady Gaga in 2017, ET reports.