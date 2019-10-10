Mathew Henry investigation causes problems for Dunlap investigators this week

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Dunlap man has been missing for over a year now, but Investigators may finally be close to breaking the case.

They have always believed that foul play is involved.

The Dunlap Police Department feels like they have a good lead on the disappearance of Matthew Tyler Henry who went missing from this parking lot in April of 2018.”

Chief Clint Huth says “Back in April of this year, at the one year anniversary, which is about the time that the state and federal agencies started helping us. We really started to see an increase of information that is coming in.”

Marion County Swat Team and other agencies served a search warrant at 64 year-old Willard King’s home on October third.

According to King’s daughter, the search warrant that they presented was for a John Doe that lived in Sequatchie County.

Louann Brock tells us “If you don’t have a name, and you don’t have an address then how do you even know that you are at the right place. Apparently, they got a tip that there was a body on dad’s property which was supposedly the body of Matthew Henry.”

King’s family believes that no one in their family has anything to do with Matthew’s disappearance.

Marion County and Sequatchie County are not commenting on the case.

The Dunlap Police says that the investigation is still ongoing and with the help of other agencies, they are nearing a conclusion.

“We do believe that foul play as involved in this. Statements and interviews that we have done have us confident that foul play was involved.”