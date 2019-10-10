Man sentenced to 16 years for distributing child pornography

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A federal judge has sentenced James Nickolas Renfro to 200 months (16 years, 8 months) in prison for distributing child pornography.

He is 27 years old.

Renfro pleaded guilty to placing an online ad offering a live online session showing an 8 year old in a bathtub.

He says he wanted to trade the live session for images of child pornography.

Investigators found more images on his electronic devices.

“Individuals who distribute child pornography further injure innocent victims each time these illegal images are distributed more widely online,” said John Condon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Nashville.

“Child sex abuse is one of the most serious crimes HSI investigates due to the lasting psychological and physical damage it can inflict on victims, and as such it will continue to be one of the agency’s highest priorities.”