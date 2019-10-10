Friends of the Festival announce some details on next year’s Riverbend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Friends of the Festival release the first details about next year’s Riverbend plans.

No acts yet.

But Mickey McCamish will succeed Chip Baker as the Executive Director.

McCamish has plenty of Riverbend experience and is involved in several Chattanooga organizations.

Friends of the Festival Board President, Mary Kilbride, says “Mickey has been with Friends of the Festival for over a decade and that experience will continue to be invaluable.”

The Festival will remain four days in May next year, Wednesday the 27th through Saturday, the 30th.

The Festival is also announced a new partnership with Songbirds at the Choo-Choo.

They will collaborate on music production, marketing and other aspects of the festival.

Kilbride adds The partnership with Songbirds presents added opportunities for Riverbend and our community in 2020.”

Johnny Smith of Songbirds adds, “Songbirds is excited to announce the partnership with FOF on the same day as our fourth anniversary….Songbirds and FOF will collaborate with valued sponsors and strategic partners to bring an amazing event to our riverfront in 2020.”

Longtime CEO and Executive Director Chip Baker stepped down from the job when his contact ended on October First.