The first Chattanooga MotorCar Festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s a classic car lovers’ dream weekend.

What separates the inaugural Chattanooga MotorCar Festival from other car shows is the diversity of its program.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has our story.

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is the only car event to offer a Concours, a Rallye, Time Trials and family activities all in one place.

“The passion of cars and were bringing people together while having fun and were doing this in a great city.”

The excitement all starts on the Tennessee Riverfront and West Village in the heart of the city this Friday through Sunday.

“To bring in new people, new blood is huge to this sport and this is going to be a festival. That’s what it’s called and that’s what it will be.”

The Festival will benefit Chattanooga’s Erlanger Neuroscience Institute, the region’s only certified academic neuroscience center.

“It speaks volumes for the people involved in the event.”

The festival will also showcase the new Atlas Sport created by Volkswagen.

Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.

You can get more on tickets, maps and schedules at their website.