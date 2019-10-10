Doctors encourage people to get flu shots

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Doctors in the Tennessee Valley are encouraging people to get their flu shots early.

At the Erlanger Primary Care clinic on Pineville Road, doctors say they’ve already had a couple of patients test positive for flu.

In order to avoid that, they recommend the flu shot.

Doctors say other ways to protect yourself include staying healthy, active and practicing good hand hygiene.

They say the illness can be pretty severe in our area.

“It can be a very serious infection. A lot of people just think it is just the flu. I will get over it. It is no big deal, but we do have patients who get it and get very sick and have to be hospitalized. So it is definitely important to get the shot,” Dr. Ryan Ambrosetti said.

Erlanger Express Care facilities are offering flu shots at all four of their walk-in locations in downtown Chattanooga, East Brainerd, Soddy-Daisy and Ringgold, Georgia.

They are free with most insurance plans or $25 without insurance.