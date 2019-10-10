Columbus Ships open despite road closures

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Captains with Columbus Ships say the Motorcar Festival is blocking their entrance.

They want to let people know that despite road closures, they are still open for business.

Visitors can see replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Niña and Pinta.

Both ships tour together as a sailing museum to educate kids and adults.

Captains explain the best way to get to them during the festival.

“I think it is going to be a little chaotic Friday and Saturday down here and downtown. The best thing to do is probably enter down by the Southern Belle. They have an entrance down their to get you down to the riverfront,” Captain Stephen Sanger said.

The ships are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission charges are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for students 5 to 16. Children 4 and under are free. .

They will be at Ross’ Landing through October 27.