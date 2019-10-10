Chattanooga Lookouts Hosting Vols Pride of the Southland Band Before Bama Game

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band is heading to AT&T Field on October 18.  This free concert begins at 12:00 p.m. and will include some of your favorite Tennessee songs.

 

WHO:           The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band

                                               

WHAT:          Free concert showcasing some of your favorite Tennessee songs.

 

WHEN:          Friday, October 18 at 12:00 p.m.

 

WHERE:        AT&T Field – 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402

 

Gates for the concert open at 11:00 a.m.  Food and soft drinks will be available at the team’s concession stands throughout the event.  Fans will also be able to purchase a $5 lunch special featuring a hot dog, chips and a drink.

The Tennessee band always stop in Chattanooga on their way to Tuscaloosa when the Vols play the University of Alabama.

