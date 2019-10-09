Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – October 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Little Warmer Than Normal, But Nothing Like Last Week!



Expect some clouds to move in from the East during the early morning It will be comfortable again, with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60.

Becoming partly cloudy and pleasantly warm for Wednesday with highs near 82. Fair skies will continue for Wednesday with overnight lows back in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Thursday and Friday. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Clouds with passing showers for Saturday with cooler weather returning for much of the second half of the weekend.

75 & 53 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

