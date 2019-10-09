Superpower Dogs movie coming to IMAX

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Positively Paw-er-ful Pups movie is coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has our story.

Superpower Dogs 3D will introduce audiences to a group of extraordinary canines whose amazing abilities will surprise you.

“You know half of American households are in our lives and we know that they are very special to us. We know they have super powers, we all think that are dogs are super power dogs but we also have these dogs that play a pivotal role in saving lives in our community or changing lives in our community or changing lives in ways we never thought of before.”

Thom Benson with the Tennessee Aquarium says the film’s featured dogs could easily give The Avengers a run for their money.

“The film does a really fun take on superheroes, and superheroes are so popular in movies but their are those four-legged superheroes that live with us and reach our lives, save lives and change lives.”

Superpower Dogs 3D also helps showcase our local service dogs and the important role they play.

“You know what we have a lot of super power dogs that work as therapy dogs at Erlanger hospital for example.”

Beginning Friday, October 11, Superpower Dogs 3D will be screened daily at the IMAX 3D Theater.

Reporting in Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now