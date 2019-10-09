Ringgold Softball Sweeps Morgan Co to Open State Playoffs

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Ringgold softball team opened the state tournament on Wednesday with a pair of convincing wins over Morgan County. The Tigers won game one 12-0 in four innings, and they collected a shut-out in the second game as well winning that contest 7-0. Ringgold opened game one by scoring five runs in the bottom of the first. They added four more runs in the second with Shelby Cole collecting a three run homer. Cole then ended the first game with another 3-run homer in the fourth inning. Ringgold advances to the Sweet 16.