Registration Opens for 20th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (October 9, 2019) – Registration is now open for Chattanooga’s family and pet friendly Thanksgiving 5K, The Grateful Gobbler Walk presented by First Tennessee Bank. The walk, run, and stroll will take place on Thanksgiving morning at 8 am in Coolidge Park.

100% of the proceeds of the Walk will benefit The Maclellan Shelter for Families. In addition to covering the operating expenses of the shelter, proceeds will ensure that every family has access to transportation and childcare as they search for employment opportunities and permanent housing.

- Advertisement -

The Maclellan Shelter for Families features 13 units with 64 beds and is the first of its kind in Chattanooga, as it provides a stable environment for an intact family to remain together as they search for permanent housing solutions. Since its opening in 2014, more than 600 families, comprising of more than 2,000 men, women, and children, have benefited from the programs including meals, case management, and job training provided by the shelter. Other emergency shelters in Chattanooga have gender restrictions that result in most intact families being separated.

Last year, the Grateful Gobbler Walk raised $225,000, thanks to the financial and in-kind support of corporate sponsors, private donations, as well as registration fees from the 4,500+ registrants who participated in the event.

“The Grateful Gobbler Walk is a great way to support homeless families in transition prior to celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with your family and friends,” said Stan McCright, longtime volunteer and Co-Race Director of the 20th Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk. “The event will begin promptly at 8 am….giving everyone an opportunity to be home by 10 am to place the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meal.”

Related Article: Organizers encourage people to sign up for Grateful Gobbler

The cost to participate is $30 for walkers/runners 13 year and older and $15 for ages 12 and under. If you’re planning to travel out of town for the holiday or would rather sleep in on your day off, no worries, you can either register as a Virtual Walker or a Sleep Walker for $20. Teams and individuals can register to walk, volunteer and/or donate at www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org.