Judge orders Roberson committed for gouging out eyes of woman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A judge on Wednesday ruled that the man charged with gouging out the eyes of a woman should be committed to a secure mental health facility.

This summer, Michael Deshun Roberson was found not guilty by reason of insanity for attempted murder and aggravated assault against the woman.

But he was kept in custody to be evaluated by a pair of psychologists.

Judge Don Poole reviewed their evaluations today in court.

He said it is clear that Roberson presents a danger to the public, so he committed him to the Middle Tennessee Mental health Institute.

He cannot be released without a hearing and permission from the court.