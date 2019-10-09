Investigators believe they are closer to identifying one of Samuel Little’s murders from the 1980’s.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A convicted killer in Texas claims to have found and killed a woman in our area years ago.

Now the FBI is calling Samuel Little the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

On Monday, the agency says they have verified more than half of the 93 murders he has claimed to have committed in his lifetime.

Little is in prison where he will probably spend the rest of his life.

And there is now a connection to a cold case in our area from the 1980’s.

The FBI says Samuel Little claims to have strangled 93 women across the country between 1970 and 2005.

One of the 93 cases involves a woman Little claims to have met from Chattanooga.

He says he then strangled her and dumped her body in Dade County, Georgia, but doesn’t remember much detail about her.

“He did not know our victim very long. He met her off M.L. King, they got in the car, she was dead probably within 30 minutes or an hour. He told us up front, as soon as we walked in, there’s not a lot I can tell you because I didn’t spend a lot of time with her, as I did the others,”says Mike Mathis, supervisor of the Hamilton County Cold Case Unit.

The FBI says this woman’s case is matched to a Jane doe from Dade County, but to this day investigators have never identified her.

In March, the GBI and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office released a mock up bust of what they believe she looked like.

Since then, several calls have come in from families believing that’s their loved one.

“One family came forward and our interview with them and our knowledge about Sam Little, with the details he gave us, make us believe, that its a possibility that it could be this family members’ loved one,”says Mathis.

Since this discovery, DNA testing from the family and Jane Doe has started.

JOE MONTGOMERY/SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE “We will probably take it to our crime lab in Atlanta and go through that process and see what we can do. We did some extractions and were attempting to do some extractions a while back. It’s just one of those processes that takes a long time; its not something we can do overnight,”says Joe Montgomery, Special Agent in Charge at the GBI.

With Little’s honest confessions, officials do not believe he killed any other women in our area.

“Being familiar with the unsolved cases in this area. We don’t feel like he has done any others here. It’s not to say he hasn’t, but he confessed to 93, but what’s wrong with confessing to 94,”says Mathis

The GBI says they will not close this case until Jane Doe has been identified.

If you believe you have any information to help identify this woman contact the Hamilton County Cold Case Unit at 423-209-7470 or e-mail coldcases@hcdatn.org.