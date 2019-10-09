Georgia State Trooper arrested in Dalton

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – GBI agents arrested a former state trooper on Wednesday in Dalton.

The Dalton Police Department asked the GBI to get involved back in September.

That’s when their officers were called to a Dalton home about a disturbance.

The officers determined that Trooper Williams, who was off duty, may have been involved in a fight with other occupants of the home.

Williams was hired by the Georgia State Patrol last year and worked out of the LaFayette Post.

He has since been fired.

On Wednesday, Williams was charged with making false statements and writings.

The GBI investigation is continuing.