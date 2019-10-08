Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 8th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Cooler Start For The Week, & Slightly Warmer Tomorrow.



Tuesday Morning: A few showers possible early, breezy conditions, and temperatures much more seasonal.

Tuesday Afternoon: Dry and pleasant weather returning, breezy, with decreasing cloyds & a high around 76.

Tuesday Night: Fair & cool, with lows between 58 & 62 in most areas.

The Mid-Week: Sunshine & a few clouds, with highs only reaching the lower 80’s. Next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late Friday or Saturday. staying in the 70’s.

More rain is possible Saturday with the next cold front and then low temperatures plummet to the 40s!

77 & 55 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

