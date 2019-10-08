Toys R Us launches new website and teams with Target

Toys R Us is back in time for the holidays, but the bankrupt retailer’s newly launched website is more of an online experience given that consumers can’t use it to make purchases. Instead, those ready to spend money are redirected to Target, which is powering ToysRUs.com.

The site offers “in-depth product reviews” and lists of “hot” toys and gifts for children of all ages. Those who want to make a purchase on the portal are pointed to Target’s site to complete the transaction, the discount retailer announced on Tuesday.

Toys R Us closed all of its U.S. stores and laid off tens of thousands of workers after filing for bankruptcy in 2018. Its remaining assets were purchased by True Kids Brands, led by former Toys R Us merchandising executive Richard Barry.

“Our U.S. strategy is to bring back the Toys R Us brand in a modern way through a strong experiential and content-rich omnichannel concept,” Barry said in his own release. “Target will help us deliver on that experience with its toy assortment, digital strength and ability to deliver orders to shoppers in a matter of hours.”

To further revive the brand, Toys R Us also plans to open two physical locations in Houston, Texas, and Paramus, New Jersey, where customers can check out new products. Sales clerks will be on hand to help customers make a purchase online.

As recently as 2017. Toys R Us had about 60,000 full- and part-time employees worldwide.