Mayor Berke says the city has a problem with youth violence after Coyote Jacks Shooting.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – With this shooting, comes a rise in questions about the violence among our young people.

Since the the shooting, there have been questions about where ownership stands with Ronnie Berke, the mayor’s uncle.

Mayor Andy Berke issued a statement saying he’s heart broken for the families but,

He also says because the establishment involves his family member, he recused himself from any decision making.

Mayor Berke also joined us on News 12 this morning.

He said he personally has no connection with Coyote Jacks..but he acknowledged the city has a problem with youth violence..like the Sunday morning incident.

“Too many people have access to too many firearms and the will to do something bad with them, and when you have young people who have very few problems solving skills..they don’t know how to resolve their conflict..and they’ve got a gun in their pocket…bad things happen and we see that frequently in our city,” says Mayor Berke.

We’ve tried multiple times to get a statement from Coyote Jacks and Ronnie Berke about where his ownership stands but we have not heard back yet.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.