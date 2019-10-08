Judge Sandy Mattice is retiring

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – President Trump will have to make a judicial appointment for the Chattanooga area.

Judge Harry “Sandy” Mattice, Jr. has announced his intention to retire on March 20th of next year.

He was appointed as a federal judge by President George W. Bush in 2005.

Before that, Mattice served as the U.S. Attorney for eastern Tennessee for four years.

Mattice says “It has been a great privilege to have had the opportunity to serve the people of the eastern district of Tennessee over the past 20 years, first at U.S. Attorney and later as District Judge. I will always be grateful to those who gave me that opportunity.”

