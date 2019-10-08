What happened to the Northwoods subdivision sign in Hixson?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Neighbors in a Hixson neighborhood are upset after the entrance sign to their area got damaged.
The entrance is off of Highway 153.
One resident posted pictures to social media.
Neighbors are not sure if vandals are to blame, or if a car crash caused the damage.
Resident and radio personality Earl Freudenberg says “This is the entrance to the Northwoods subdivision off of Highway 153, I don’t know what happened it could’ve been a bad wreck or it could’ve been some vandals but this is the second case of vandalism we’ve had in the neighborhood, so I hope the police get up there and do an investigation.”
Residents are hoping to find out what happened to the sign.