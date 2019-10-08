Four teens named as suspects in robbery of couple in parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The LaFayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding four teenage suspects.

Investigators say two people were robbed and assaulted on Saturday night around 7:40 PM at the old LaFayette High football field parking lot on Culberson Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Police have now identified the suspects as Mathew Avery Asbeury, Kameron Gage Shropshire, Quintavious Knox, and Larell Dashon Hampton.

They have issued warrants against them including Armed robbery, Battery and Trespass.

If you know where any of the suspects are, please call the LaFayette Police Department at (706) 639-1540.