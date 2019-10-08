FBI now calls Samuel Little the most prolific serial killer of all time

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – We’ve told you how a convicted killer in Texas claims to have found and killed a woman in our area years ago.

Now the FBI is calling Samuel Little the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.

On Monday, the agency says they have verified more than half of the 93 murders he has claimed to have committed in his lifetime.

The FBI number stands at 50 verified. That tops the 49 victims that Green River Killer, Gary Ridgway was convicted of killing.

Little is now in prison near Odessa, Texas where he will probably spend the rest of his life (he is in failing health.)

He claims to have strangled 93 women across the country between 1970 and 2005.

He says he picked sex workers and drug users because they were less likely to be missed or investigated seriously.

But why do investigators believe what Little is saying? This week, they released video interviews showing an amazing memory for murders long ago, that are being verified. The details after so much time has passed, are chilling.

On of the 93 cases is a woman Little claims to have met in Chattanooga, who he then strangled and dumped off I 24 in Dade County in 1981.

The FBI says they have matched that case to a Jane Doe reported in Dade County, but they have never identified her. Earlier this year, the GBI and Hamilton County Cold Case unit presented a recreated bust of the victim, hoping it would stir someone’s memory.

Sheriff Ray Cross has also re-opened the case in Dade County.

Meanwhile, the FBI is still trying to confirm more than 40 other confessions, including victims in Knoxville, Atlanta, and Macon.

You can see sketches, profiles and even 5 video confessions at the FBI website.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo.

“Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim—to close every case possible.”