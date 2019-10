CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police tonight confirm that they are looking for a suspect video in a drive by shooting in East Chattanooga.

It happened at 2404 Glass Street around 8:30 PM.

Police tell us that two people were shot.

A spokesperson said they were both alert and conscious as they went to the hospital.

The victims described it as a drive by shooting and police have a description of the vehicle they are after.