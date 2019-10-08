Chattanooga Council Members react to fatal bar shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – At the Chattanooga City Council Meeting Tuesday night emotions ran high.

“We have had people murdered and we are tired of the run around,” local activist Marie Mott shouted across the room before the meeting abruptly ended.

Sharee James spoke out during the public comments portion of the meeting.

It was not the first time she’s expressed her concerns.

“I’m back. My brother was killed at Coyote Jacks December 17th, 2017,” James said.

It was one of three homicides that have happened at or around that southside bar in three years.

“I was told you guys is where I need to go. There has to be something done,” James said.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday.

Now, city officials are deciding how to move forward.

“I’ve been talking with Chief Roddy and the city attorney’s office and we’re looking at some options which we’re formalizing now about alleviating this problem that doesn’t seem to go away. It’s appalling that the citizens in this community don’t feel safe,” Councilman Erskine Oglesby said.

Councilman Anthony Byrd echoed the need for change.

“Something is going to change down there. Councilwoman Coonrod, myself, Councilman Gilbert we are standing behind it. It’s just the process that we have to go through to see if it’s Neal Pinkston who’s going to make that call or if it’s Chief Roddy who’s going to make that call, but I think at some point in time that call has to be made. And I feel it should’ve been made sooner than later,” Councilman Byrd said.

Councilman Byrd said that in his opinion, he feels the club should be shutdown.

“If it’s shutdown forever or shutdown for infinity I think it needs to be shutdown to a point where they are revamped or new owners are coming in and they need a strategic plan on how to keep the community around them safe and to keep their patrons safe,” Councilman Byrd said.