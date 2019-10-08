500 north Georgia students attend Tom Graves Youth Leadership Summit

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – More than 500 high school juniors and seniors throughout North Georgia attended the Representative Tom Graves Youth Leadership Summit on Tuesday.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop was at the event, and has THE DETAILS.

The Tom Graves Youth Leadership Summit focuses on three things, Dream Big, Work Hard and Achieve Much.

In its sixth year, Representative Tom Graves says he wants this summit to help shape today’s leaders.

“Spark their interest and to let them know that they can live outside of what they know. Today there are bigger opportunities and bigger future, and it’s only contained by the limitations of their dreams and their hopes.”

The Tom Graves Youth Leadership Summit had a total of 10 county schools participating.

“It’s a really good experience to be here and to work with others, to help others and to listen and then speak. Hear their whole experience and see how they have made it through stuff, and help us set a goal and reach for it.”

Followed by professional speakers from around the world.

“It’s a really big deal, it’s a great opportunity to put on a resume or anything, and to get to actually meet Mr. Graves and everything it’s really great.”

In it’s first year the summit had only one hundred students and now it has grown into a household name.

Reporting in Dalton, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.