Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – October 7th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) A Wetter & Cooler Start For The Week!



Monday Morning: Clouds increasing along with cooler temperatures. Some areas of fog developing along with a few possible showers.

Monday Afternoon: Much needed showers and storms will move through on and off today, with highs dropping into the lower & maybe mid 70’s. Sunday, we only hit 78. Today, a few degrees cooler.

Monday Night: A few lingering showers possible, and cooler temperatures. Lows in the mid & upper 50’s.

Tuesday: A few showers possible early, then drier and pleasant weather returning for the next few days, with highs staying in the 70’s. Also, it looks like even more rain toward the end of this week.

77 & 55 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

