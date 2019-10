CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Rhea County Sheriff’s office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

68 year old Daniel Reedy has dementia and has been missing for several hours.

It is believed Reedy left the home on foot.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

He’s been described as having limited communication abilities due to the dementia.

If you see him, call the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office at 423-775-2442.