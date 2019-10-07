Red Bank appealing Coach Brown’s suspension

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Red Bank Lions might be without their head coach Chris Brown for this week’s game against Rhea County.

Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter during last Friday’s win at Sweetwater after he went onto the field to argue with refs about dirty hits not being called. TSSAA then suspended him for this week’s game.

Brown said this was the first of two questionable hits by the Sweetwater player. After the second one wasn’t flagged by refs, Brown took matters into his own hands to make sure his players were protected.

“We have to take this out of our game,” Brown said. “Unfortunately it’s becoming a trend. That is the absolute worst moment that a kid could take that into their own hands and really attempt to injure and potentially ruin a career. That’s a big part of my reaction too. If we’re not going to protect our kids when they’re at their most defenseless, and our kids are not going to retaliate physically, who’s taking care of them?”

Brown said the player acted on his own accord without the knowledge of Sweetwater coach Mike Martin. The player did call and apologize to Red Bank for the hits.

Both Red Bank players hit are on crouches and are being evaluated by team doctors.

"Someone's going to have to fix this."@cbrownrun11 explains what exactly happened Friday night at Sweetwater that caused him to be ejected and then suspended by the TSSAA for this Friday's game against Rhea Co. (School is appealing suspension)@RBHS_Lions @RedBankFB pic.twitter.com/i5GWZvVPYT — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) October 7, 2019

This hit comes just a week after a West Forsyth player sidelined McCallie standout lineman Jay Hardy by going for his knee in an extra point.

Wow. This is awful. @WestForsythFB player goes straight at @Vol_Football prospect @_Chilloutja’s knee. I agree with @StephenHargis, absolutely uncalled for. Praying Jay is okay. https://t.co/VGeMu2Hofr — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) September 29, 2019

Red Bank is appealing the suspension.