CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in a weekend stabbing on the Westside.

Investigators say two 19 year old women were in a fight Saturday and one was stabbed.

CPD Fugitive officers with help from the county Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals arrested Latricia Alexandra Hood on Monday.

She faces a charge of Attempted Criminal Homicide.