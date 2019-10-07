Mocs linebacker Boeck named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Twelve tackles, two for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery at Mercer is good enough for SoCon Defensive Player of the Year honors for Mocs sophomore linebacker Ty Boeck.

This is the third straight week the former Soddy Daisy Trojan has recorded more than 10 tackles in a game.

Boeck led the Mocs defense in shutting down Mercer’s offense, who had five turnovers Saturday. He also helped stop the Bears rush to just 29 yards, the lowest since the program’s revival in 2013.

Full UTC Athletics release below:

Sophomore Ty Boeck headlined this week’s Southern Conference awards with a fabulous performance in last Saturday’s 34-17 win at Mercer. The Chattanooga sophomore linebacker was joined by Furman running back Devin Wynn and VMI kicker Grant Clemons.

Boeck collected a team-high 12 tackles. It was his third straight week with double-digit stops. Two of those tackles were for loss while he forced two fumbles recovering one.

“Ty is playing at a high level and understanding schematically what we’re trying to get done,” Coach Rusty Wright shared. “He’s working real hard to put himself in position to be a good football player.”

The recovery was a jump-start to the win. After Mercer opened the game with its only touchdown drive, the Mocs were stopped near midfield on their first possession. Punter Colin Brewer pinned the Bears on their own 10.

Boeck shot the gap stopping Deondre Johnson’s progress while dislodging the ball in the process. He quickly pounced on the ball at the seven. Two plays later it was 7-7.

“He made a good read on (the play),” Wright continued. “He beat a block, was in the right spot and then made a play. That’s the biggest thing.

“The defense had a really good week of practice understanding what we were trying to do Saturday.”

The defense limited Mercer to its lowest rushing output since restarting its program in 2013. The Bears managed just 29 yards on the ground in 25 attempts, an average of 1.2 per run. Boeck and the Mocs held their hosts to 257 total yards with just 182 coming after that initial touchdown drive at just under 3.2 yards per play.

“It was fun to watch on Sunday (in film session),” Wright began. “We had guys in the right spots, gaps, places…that’s how you play defense. You make people line up and beat you.”

Boeck is not the first member of his family to star for the Mocs. His dad Troy was the 1990 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, while his mom Karin played basketball.

