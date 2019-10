JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – In Alabama, 12 men are now charged in connection with the suspected statutory rape of two underage girls.

One of the latest suspects is 19-year-old Reece Barton, who graduated from Marion County High school.

The incident happened at or near Jacksonville State University.

Nine men between 18 and 22 were arrested last month.

The two latest arrests happened today.

All are charged with second degree rape.