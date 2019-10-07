Hip Hop in Atlanta: $750,000 jewelry theft reported by Tiny Harris

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The talk in Atlanta tonight is a big theft suffered by Hip Hop royalty.

Reality star, Xscape singer and wife of rapper T.I., Tiny Harris says she lost more than $750,000 worth of jewelry in the theft.

- Advertisement -

She says the jewelry was in a bag in her Lamborghini that she parked at Bar Amalfi in Midtown.

It included wedding rigs, watches and stud earrings.

She returned to the vehicle around 9:45 PM to find the bag missing.

But police say there was no sign of a break-in or damage to her vehicle, which is valued at $200,000 itself.

WSB TV reports there was security in the parking lot, but no reports of intruders. They are now going over security video.