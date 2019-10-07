Firefighters kick off Fire Prevention Week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape” is the slogan for this years Fire Prevention Week.

This morning members of the Chattanooga Fire Department gathered to pay their respects to those lives lost and celebrate the start of Fire Prevention week.

Outside at the Fireman’s Foundation, firefighters discussed the importance of fire safety at the annual event.

Chief William Matlock tells us “It’s your families safety. So in my mind you can’t prepare enough for that so at least monthly you should be checking your smoke alarms if they are still operational. And if they need smoke alarms and are in the City of Chattanooga and contact our office we will put in a smoke alarm for free.”

Firefighters say a good home escape plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in every bedroom, and near all sleeping areas.