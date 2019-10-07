Father arrested after child found wandering road

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A northeast Alabama man has been arrested after his 2 year old was found alone on the highway Saturday Night.

A caller reported the child alone on County Road 12, south of Collinsville around 9 PM.

EMS responders found the child, but not a parent.

Deputies didn’t find anyone at the nearest home, but eventually the father came from a field nearby.

The sheriff says they found marijuana and a lot of Xanax pills on 31 year old Dustin Smith.

They charged him with drug possession and Child In Need of Supervision.

And more charges are pending.

Sheriff Nick Welden says “This is exactly why we feel so strongly about not having narcotics around children; the two do not mix. This child could have been seriously hurt, killed, or abducted due to this parent’s negligence.”

“I’d like to thank the Emergency Medical Technicians who found the child and commend our deputies for handling this situation so well. If it had not been for them, this situation could have been a whole lot worse,” he said.