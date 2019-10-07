East Hamilton students make toys for kids in need

Ooltewah, TENN. (WDEF) – Engineering students at East Hamilton Middle High School are doing their part to help kids in need during the holidays.

They built toys that they donated.

Jennifer Miles is an Engineering Teacher at East Hamilton High.

“So, these kids and I were just discussing what we were going to do with the extra toys. So we decided that we were going to donate them for Toys for Tots.”

Students liked the idea.

Tyler Bemus is a Sophomore on campus.

“It’s nice to be able to help my community. Just to help them mold and to grow. To help them just to become better at what they like to do.”

The student are excited that they toys they made will be given out to kids in need.

Corey Wolfe is the Staff Sergeant for Mike Battery, 3rd Battalion, USMC.

“I’m always amazed every time that they come and give us these toys. And were able to give these toys to the kids. The fact that these young people are here doing that is very inspiring.”