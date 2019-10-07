Chief gives motive for Cleveland murders last week

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police Chief Mark Gibson says a suspected theft was the motive for the murders of James Ledford and Jacklyn Carroll Markcloud.

The chief spoke to the media on Monday after arresting two suspects last week.

Ledford’s body was found in a pickup at Fort Hill Cemetery on September 23rd and Carroll/ Markcloud’s body was found a few days later in a different location.

But Chief Gibson says investigators believe they were shot at the same time.

He says one of the suspects, Christoper Roberson, suspected that Ledford had taken his motorcycle.

Both Roberson and Alfonvo Johnson have been charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

The Chief added “We don’t believe anybody else was directly involved in the homicides, but there may be other individuals that may have helped get rid of evidence, or hide information or haven’t come forward with information, or have knowledge of it.”